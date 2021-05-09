Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 1,759 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $806,508,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

