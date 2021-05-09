Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.58 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

