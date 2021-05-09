Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Generac by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC opened at $327.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.67. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.