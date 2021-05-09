Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Energizer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after buying an additional 69,090 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after buying an additional 215,837 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 75,771 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,573,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.45.

Energizer stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.