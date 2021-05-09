Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 13,233 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,233 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,003,276 shares of company stock valued at $671,623,337. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $56.97 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

