DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Announces Earnings Results

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. 96,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,979. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $617.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 2.80. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $84,562.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

