Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,537. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.