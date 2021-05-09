Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DYN stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 117,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a current ratio of 81.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

