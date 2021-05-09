Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DYN stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 117,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,784. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

