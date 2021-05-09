Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Up 6.5% After Strong Earnings

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95. 2,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 396,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

DYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

