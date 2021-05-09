DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HVRRY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hannover Rück from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.21. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.974 dividend. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

