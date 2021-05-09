DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HVRRY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hannover Rück from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.
OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.21. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.974 dividend. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is 26.34%.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
