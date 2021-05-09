Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.49. 207,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $608.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

