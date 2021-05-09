Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.
Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.49. 207,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $608.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $50.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
