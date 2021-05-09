Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

DEA opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 151.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $108,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,593.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after acquiring an additional 754,113 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

