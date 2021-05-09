Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $76.00

Shares of Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.99). Easyhotel shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), with a volume of 69,601 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76. The company has a market cap of £119.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

About Easyhotel (LON:EZH)

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

