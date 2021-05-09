EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SATS traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. 531,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,220. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

