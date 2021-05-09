Edgeware (EDG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $899,152.00

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. Edgeware has a market cap of $109.73 million and approximately $899,152.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

