Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE:EPC opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after acquiring an additional 248,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

