Edoc Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:ADOCU)

Edoc Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADOCU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 10th. Edoc Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Edoc Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Edoc Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18.
About Edoc Acquisition
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.