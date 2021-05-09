Edoc Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:ADOCU)

Edoc Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADOCU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 10th. Edoc Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Edoc Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Edoc Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18.

About Edoc Acquisition

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

