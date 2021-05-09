Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Price Target Raised to $0.90

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.85 to $0.90 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EGTYF stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.