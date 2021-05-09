Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Price Target Raised to $0.90

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.85 to $0.90 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
EGTYF stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.
About Eguana Technologies
Featured Article: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.