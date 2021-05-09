electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%.

NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. 878,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,724. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Get electroCore alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.