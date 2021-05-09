ELYSIA (EL) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.96 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $44.37 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00104888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.49 or 0.00789557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.79 or 0.09158092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,445,190 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

