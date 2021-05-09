Emerson Electric Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Emerson Electric in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

