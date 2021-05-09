ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS EENNF opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. ENAV has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $4.68.
ENAV Company Profile
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for ENAV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.