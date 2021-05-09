Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$51.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.36.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$48.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.56. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$49.13.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

