Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $6.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of EXK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 3,660,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

