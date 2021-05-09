Energizer (ENR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENR stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. Energizer has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

