Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,823. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $151,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 68,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $28,596.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,151,423 shares of company stock worth $22,117,022. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

