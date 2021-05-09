Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

ET opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

