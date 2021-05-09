Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

