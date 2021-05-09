Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETR opened at $108.31 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

