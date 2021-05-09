Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

Shares of ETR opened at $108.31 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

