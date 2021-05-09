Envista (NYSE:NVST) Issues Earnings Results

Envista (NYSE:NVST) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.
NVST stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $45.48. 3,163,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,633. Envista has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $11,946,934 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
