Envista (NYSE:NVST) Issues Earnings Results

Envista (NYSE:NVST) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

NVST stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $45.48. 3,163,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,633. Envista has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $11,946,934 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

