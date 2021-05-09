Equitable Group Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Equitable Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $3.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.80. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$149.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.67.

TSE EQB opened at C$146.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$128.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$111.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$51.48 and a 1-year high of C$148.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.34 million.

In other news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total transaction of C$141,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at C$395,824. Insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051 in the last three months.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

