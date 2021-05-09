Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $169.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQGPF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of EQGPF stock opened at $107.80 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.31.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

