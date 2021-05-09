Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Health Catalyst, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Health Catalyst in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HCAT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after buying an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after buying an additional 246,103 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 287,644 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after buying an additional 186,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $540,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,652 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $200,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,700. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

