Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tokyo Electron Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Shares of TOELY opened at $114.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.07. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $115.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.24.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

