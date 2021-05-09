Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of $7.62 per share for the year.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLY. Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

LLY stock opened at $195.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after acquiring an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

