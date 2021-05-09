Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kaman Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kaman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,859.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. Kaman has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kaman by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

