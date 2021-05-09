Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $191.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.27.

ESPR stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $53.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

