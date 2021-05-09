Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESPR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.27.

ESPR stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $628.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,191 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 373,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 49,058 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

