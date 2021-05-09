ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $29.73. 103,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.96. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $32.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

