Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ESTA stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.59. 102,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91.

ESTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

