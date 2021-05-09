ETHA Lend Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.57 Million (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. ETHA Lend has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and $2.39 million worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00080334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00062117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00103327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.06 or 0.00771017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,395.75 or 0.09264334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00043133 BTC.

About ETHA Lend

ETHA Lend (CRYPTO:ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,126 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

