Ethbox Trading Up 47.6% Over Last 7 Days (EBOX)

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Ethbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethbox has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar. Ethbox has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $360,278.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00250082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.88 or 0.01215556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003665 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.26 or 0.00766645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,784.29 or 0.99332464 BTC.

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,360,213 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

