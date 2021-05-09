Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Announces Earnings Results

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Etsy updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.51. 5,859,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.59 and a 200 day moving average of $188.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.