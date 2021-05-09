Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading 8.9% Higher

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) traded up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.36. 120,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,490,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 46.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eventbrite by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,421 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,633,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Eventbrite by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Eventbrite by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 887,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 537,855 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.