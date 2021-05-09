Evercore ISI Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$31.50

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI to C$31.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CSFB increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.79.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$25.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.4399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

