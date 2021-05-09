Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 176.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOSS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $630.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

