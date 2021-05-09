Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Announces Earnings Results

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%. Everspin Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.110–0.070 EPS.

MRAM traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 157,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $71,709.15. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

