EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of EVOP opened at $28.62 on Thursday. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,174 shares of company stock worth $3,108,263. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

